WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.19 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $119.19 million and approximately $58.47 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00034847 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,704,404,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,933,064 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

