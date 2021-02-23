WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 2,132 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,186,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $6.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.42. The company had a trading volume of 138,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $346.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

