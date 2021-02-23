WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after acquiring an additional 196,322 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $97.33. 6,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,106. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

