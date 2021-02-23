WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.63. 75,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

