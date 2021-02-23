WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 192,102 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,102 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for 2.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 50.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 455.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $466,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,690. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $28.38.

