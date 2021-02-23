WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 6,937 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.33. The company had a trading volume of 76,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $135.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.