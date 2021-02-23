WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after buying an additional 746,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.63. 198,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

