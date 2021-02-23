WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,276,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $716,686,000 after purchasing an additional 106,250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $5,386,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $210.80. The company had a trading volume of 200,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

