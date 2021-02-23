WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Realty Income by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.87. 52,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $83.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.