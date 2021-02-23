WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.01. The stock had a trading volume of 74,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,193. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

