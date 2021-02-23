WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $38.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,708,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.93. 331,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average is $184.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.