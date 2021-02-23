WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $38.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 102,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.93. The company had a trading volume of 331,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

