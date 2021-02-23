WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $7.23 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,186,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $6.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.42. 138,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,473. The firm has a market cap of $346.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

