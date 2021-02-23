WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,836. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.