WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $8.48 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $132.02. 236,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day moving average is $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.