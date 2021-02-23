WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 598,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.02. The company had a trading volume of 236,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.92. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

