WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.33. 76,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $135.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.