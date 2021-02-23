WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct comprises 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

