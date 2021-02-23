WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

