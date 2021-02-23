WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 245,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $387.07. The company had a trading volume of 255,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

