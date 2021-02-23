WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 245,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $387.07. The company had a trading volume of 255,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

