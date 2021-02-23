WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.36. 38,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,926. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $424.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

