WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 15,279 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.68. 13,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

