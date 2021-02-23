WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 3,670 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $172.70. 9,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

