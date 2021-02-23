WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 3,732 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.01. The stock had a trading volume of 74,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.31. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.