WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

NYSE SWK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.70. 9,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

