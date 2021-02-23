WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $10,592,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,349. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.02. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

