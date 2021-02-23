WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

COST stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.63. The stock had a trading volume of 75,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

