WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 383 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,777,059. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.64.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

