WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 383 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $700,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,607,000 after buying an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.14. 4,229,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,777,059. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.64.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

