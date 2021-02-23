Wedbush Securities Inc Acquires 13,880 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JMP Group alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 20,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 194 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $919.56.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $109.75.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 251 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051.69.

On Monday, January 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $972.50.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $935.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $907.50.

On Monday, December 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $892.50.

On Monday, December 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,540.00.

JMP stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 259,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. JMP Group LLC has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JMP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.