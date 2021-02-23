Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX):

2/18/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/25/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $19.00.

1/13/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MX stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $680.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. Research analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 844,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,732,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

