Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MorphoSys (MOR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MorphoSys (ETR: MOR):

2/10/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOR stock opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.85. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.