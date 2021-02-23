Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tenable (TENB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB):

2/22/2021 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

2/8/2021 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

1/27/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $65.00.

1/8/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 408,388 shares of company stock worth $19,538,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

