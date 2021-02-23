Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.87. 110,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

