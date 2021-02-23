Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 4,945 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Citigroup by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 784,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,635,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

