Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,905 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 8.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 323 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,179,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $983,850.00. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,295,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $10.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lowered their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

