Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,305 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $46,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. 1,139,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,163,500. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

