Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.25 and last traded at $118.25. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.15.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.