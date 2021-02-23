Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.05

Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 276000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

