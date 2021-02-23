WEX (NYSE:WEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $230.27

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $230.27 and last traded at $230.09, with a volume of 7266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

