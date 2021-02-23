Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,396,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

