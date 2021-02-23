Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.22.

SPGYF traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 75,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,147. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

