WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $203.41 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $203.41 million and $1.08 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005419 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

