Whiteheart (WHITE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.26 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $27.24 million and $3.26 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart token can currently be bought for about $3,064.89 or 0.06485892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00455326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00069042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00078625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00054081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.79 or 0.00479924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00073023 BTC.

Whiteheart Token Profile

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

Whiteheart Token Trading

Whiteheart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.