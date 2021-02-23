William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,493,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,404,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.46% of Star Peak Energy Transition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of Star Peak Energy Transition stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.63.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

