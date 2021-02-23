William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,316,630 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316,630 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Insmed worth $123,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,357 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 303,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 615,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 131,176 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $2,267,674. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

