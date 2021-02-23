William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 178,187 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,187 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 5.51% of Hanger worth $46,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hanger during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hanger by 72.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Hanger by 54.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNGR opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $827.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HNGR shares. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

