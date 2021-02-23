William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 982,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,223,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

BPMC opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

