William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $131.85 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 806,760 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $131,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

BAH opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

